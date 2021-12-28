$919.97 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $919.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.90 million and the highest is $920.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $262.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $14,218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 56.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.