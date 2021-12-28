$92.79 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $92.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth about $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

