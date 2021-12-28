A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.00

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.94, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

