Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.