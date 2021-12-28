AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948,228 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. 38,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.