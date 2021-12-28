ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

