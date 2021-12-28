Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $262.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

