Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.21. 196,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

