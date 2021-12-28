Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

PAYX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.67. 5,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

