Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $15.37 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 111,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.74. 11,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $243.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $268.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

