Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41,004 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 291,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

