Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

