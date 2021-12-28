Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,204,970 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $574.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.