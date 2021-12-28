Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343,463 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,423. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

