Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Acadia Healthcare worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

