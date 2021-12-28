ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.95% of ACCO Brands worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $778.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.14.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

