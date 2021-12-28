AceD (ACED) Hits Market Cap of $46,109.06

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $46,109.06 and approximately $476.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 128.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

