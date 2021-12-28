ACENT (ACE) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

