Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.17. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 45,311 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACER. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.