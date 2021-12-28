Actinium (ACM) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $538,547.41 and $15,372.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,569,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

