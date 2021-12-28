Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 209,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 246,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
