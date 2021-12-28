Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 209,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 246,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

