Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

