Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $341,932.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,809.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.97 or 0.08006660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00307308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.84 or 0.00928336 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00438815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00256660 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

