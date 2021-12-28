Aditus (ADI) Price Hits $0.0002

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $53,300.59 and approximately $121,699.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 55.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

