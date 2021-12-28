ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 41,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,781. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.