Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 357,474 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $577.68 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $275.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.