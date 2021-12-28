Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

