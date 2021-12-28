AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $410,000.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

