AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

PMAY opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

