AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $692.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $653.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

