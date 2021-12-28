Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 6,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,174,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a P/E ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $77,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 427,768 shares of company stock worth $9,805,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 153,252 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

