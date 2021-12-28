AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Up 1.7%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a market cap of C$106.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56.

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,296.90.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

