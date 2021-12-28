Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.73. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.88 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

