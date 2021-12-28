Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.42. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 15,696 shares trading hands.

AOIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

