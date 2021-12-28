Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.63 and traded as high as C$32.16. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$31.98, with a volume of 23,292 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$600.90 million and a PE ratio of 51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.