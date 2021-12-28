agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Theodore Halkias Sells 5,583 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84.

agilon health stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 2,791,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

