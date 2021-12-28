Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

APD stock opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

