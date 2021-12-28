Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $29.42. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 243,019 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

