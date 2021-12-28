Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

