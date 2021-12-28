Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $222.90 million and $31.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00323441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00133312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,560,349 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.