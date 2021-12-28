Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Alcoa worth $49,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 760,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 360,620 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.