Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,491,315 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $32.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

