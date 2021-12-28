Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

