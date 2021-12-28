Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.41 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and approximately $508.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00223047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00027914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.12 or 0.00505375 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,814,602,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,365,897,490 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

