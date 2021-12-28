Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.72. 261,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,629,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

