All Sports Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 69.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. All Sports has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $974,181.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007148 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

