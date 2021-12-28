Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.70. 11,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,513,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

