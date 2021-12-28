AllSafe 1-Day Volume Tops $250.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $179,291.70 and $250.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

