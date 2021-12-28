Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $89.20 million and $41.92 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

