Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,947.20. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,919.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,792.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

